Amazon Fire TV gets Firefox and Silk web browsers support

Now you can use Mozilla’s Firefox, and its own Silk web browser on Amazon Fire TV. The e-commerce giant says both browsers are available immediately on all devices, including the regular Fire TV and the Fire TV Stick.

Adding web browser support means you can access a variety of content like browsing the web, streaming music and more importantly, accessing your Facebook account that might not be otherwise available. Both browsers let you use a Fire TV remote’s media control buttons to play, pause, fast forward, or rewind videos on supported websites.

“With full web browsers on Fire TV, our customers’ entertainment and information options are greatly expanded. We want to make it easy for customers to access the Web from the comfort of their couch,” said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV and Appstore. “We’re excited to bring web browsing to customers on every Fire TV device in every country where they’re sold.”

While web browsing on a big screen TV is useful, the browser support for the Fire TV will allow users to catch a YouTube video after YouTube pulled the official app from Amazon’s streaming devices. The move comes as part of a constant war between Google and Amazon.

Amazon is selling the Fire TV Stick in India at a price of Rs 3,299. Not only does it offer voice search functionality, but the streaming device gives you access to a number of popular media apps including Netflix, Hotstar, and Gaana, among others. The Fire TV Stick competes with Google’s Chromecast media dongle, which costs Rs 3,399 in the market.

