Amazon filed for ‘AmazonTube’ trademark, may launch YouTube rival

Amazon may be considering a video streaming service to rival YouTube. The e-commerce giant filed two trademarks for “AmazonTube” and “OpenTube” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The applications were first spotted by the TV Answer Man blog.

In the filing, both services seem to be no different from Google’s YouTube, the world’s most popular video streaming service with over 1.5 billion active monthly users – second only to Facebook. According to the description, each would deliver “non-downloadable pre-recorded audio, visual and audiovisual works via wireless networks on a variety of topics”. Not just that, the services would also allow users to share content, photos videos, text, data, images and other electronic works relating to entertainment, including, movies, television, and music, among others. Clearly, the services sound similar to YouTube.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing that Amazon is planning a video service to rival Google. Earlier this month, Domain Name Wire discovered that Amazon has recently been purchasing domains like AmazonAlexaTube.com, AmazonOpenTube.com, and AlexaOpenTube.com. Going by the company’s intention of buying domain names, it appears that Amazon is desperate to compete with YouTube with its own video streaming service.

Both Google and Amazon have a fallout in the recent months, over accessing YouTube on the latter company’s devices. Things got escalated when Google removed its popular service YouTube from Amazon’s touchscreen-enabled Echo Show smart speaker and the Fire TV. There’s also a possibility that both companies may have resolved the issue. Amazon recently announced that it would start selling the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra on its platform. Amazon banned the devices on its online market place in 2015.

