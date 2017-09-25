Alphabet’s Nest takes on home security with alarm kit, doorbell

The new 9 Nest Cam IQ Outdoor has a high-resolution camera lens and can stream video to a smartphone app, Nest said Wednesday at an event in San Francisco. (Image Source: Bloomberg) The new 9 Nest Cam IQ Outdoor has a high-resolution camera lens and can stream video to a smartphone app, Nest said Wednesday at an event in San Francisco. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Alphabet Inc’s Nest, seeking to push its devices into more aspects of people’s homes, introduced a full suite of security products, including a digital-video enabled doorbell, an outdoor camera with a loudspeaker and an alarm system.

The new $349 Nest Cam IQ Outdoor has a high-resolution camera lens and can stream video to a smartphone app, Nest said Wednesday at an event in San Francisco. The device will be available in November in the US and Canada. The company also unveiled the Nest Hello doorbell, which can send live video to a resident’s smartphone when a visitor comes to the door. The doorbell will be available in the first quarter of 2018.

To round out its home-security offerings, Nest also debuted a home-alarm system kit called Nest Secure, taking on established providers such as ADT Corp. The system includes a hub with a keypad. The hub, called the Nest Guard, has a speaker that can play a siren as well as enable motion detection. It has back-up cellular connectivity and a battery in case of a power outage. The system, which starts at $499 and goes on sale in November, also includes motion sensors for doors and windows that connect to the main alarm hub and key fobs for silencing the alarm.

The system can be installed by users themselves, and connects to Nest’s smartphone app so that homeowners can authenticate specific people to enter. The system can also connect to Nest cameras so that the user can see inside their home. Nest also announced a digital door lock with a keypad in partnership with Yale Locks.

After going for almost a year without introducing a new device, the gadgets just unveiled bring the company up to six new products for 2017. In May, Nest released a redesigned indoor security camera, followed last month by a cheaper version of its Nest Thermostat with a plastic casing. Nest doesn’t disclose financial results, but it’s a big part of the Other Bets division of Alphabet, which also owns Google. The Other Bets unit, which reported second-quarter revenue of $248 million, up 34 percent from a year earlier, represents only about 1 percent of Alphabet’s overall sales.

New smart-home entrants from Google, Apple Inc, and Amazon.com Inc have helped take these advanced appliances mainstream. The home-security market is also heating up with the advent of several companies pushing do-it-yourself digital systems, such as SimpliSafe Inc and Vivint Inc.

