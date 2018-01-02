Airtel’s Rs 799 recharge offer with 3.5GB daily data for 28 days: Everything to know

Airtel’s Rs 799 recharge offer is in the news again because it now offers 3.5GB daily data along with unlimited free calling, on local and STD as well. Airtel’s Rs 799 recharge offer is in the news again because it now offers 3.5GB daily data along with unlimited free calling, on local and STD as well.

Airtel’s Rs 799 recharge offer is in the news again because it now offers 3.5GB daily data. However, as we had reported in November 2017, Airtel had revised the daily data quota to 3.5GB in the Rs 799 prepaid recharge offer. In total, the Rs 799 recharge offers 98 GB total data for a period of 28 days. The tariff was available for Airtel users in Delhi/NCR, Assam, UP East, Chennai, Mumbai, UP West and Uttarakhand, etc, in November 2017 itself.

According to the Airtel recharge website, the Rs 799 recharge pack also includes unlimited all local and STD calls, though the company has put a daily limit of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes for the week. Additionally outgoing and incoming is free on national roaming and there is also 100 local+STD SMS free per day. In total, the Airtel pack is offering 98 GB, but again the FUP is 3.5 GB per day.

Reliance Jio also has a Rs 799 prepaid plan with a total of 84 GB daily data and daily FUP of 3GB for 28 days. The Jio pack includes unlimited local, STD, roaming and unlimited SMS bundled into the pack. Airtel is offering 0.5 GB more data at the same price. However, for users who do not wish to pay Rs 799, Airtel does have other packs which offer around 2GB data per day.

The Rs 349 plan for prepaid users comes with 2GB data per day, unlimited local, STD calls, 100 SMS per day and validity of 28 days. The company also has a Rs 549 prepaid plan which gives users 3GB data per day, though validity is 28 days. Once again the plan includes unlimited calls, local and STD and free incoming and outgoing on roaming along with 100 SMS per day.

For those who want an Airtel recharge with longer validity, there is a Rs 509 recharge which is valid for 84 days (nearly three recharge cycles) and comes with 1GB data per day. It also includes free unlimited calls, local and STD, free roaming and 100 SMS per day. So, for those who do not want the Rs 799 pack as it might be too expensive, the Rs 349 recharge with 2GB daily data is an option to consider. Airtel’s Rs 349 recharge originally had an FUP of 1GB per day, which was revised to 1.5GB and then 2GB data per day.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd