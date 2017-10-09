Airtel’s Rs 495 recharge takes on Jio; comes with unlimited calls and 84GB data

Airtel has a new Rs 495 recharge which promises 84GB data. Airtel has a new Rs 495 recharge which promises 84GB data.

Airtel has announced a new recharge pack of Rs 495 offer 84 days validity and comes with unlimited calling and the promise of 1GB data per day. However, the plan is limited to new customers on the Airtel prepaid network.

Airtel’s Rs 495 plan comes with unlimited local and STD calls in both home circle and national roaming. The validity of this pack is 84 days. Airtel is also bundling 1GB data per day in this plan, which brings the total to 84GB for the entire period. In most circles where the plan has been announced, Airtel’s Rs 495 recharge pack will be valid for the first recharge and second recharge done by new customers.

The plan was not yet listed for Delhi NCR circle, but it is listed in circles like Maharashtra, Chennai etc. In the Mumbai circle, benefits of the Rs 495 plan also include 99 SMS daily along with free outgoing on roaming. The validity remains at 84 days and the first and second recharge will ensure the new customer gets all the same benefits in this plan. In Mumbai circle, the calling remains free and unlimited as well.

The 84 day validity is similar to what Reliance Jio is offering with its data packs. Reliance Jio has a Rs 399 pack with unlimited free calling (includes voice calls on local and STD as well as roaming). The pack also comes with 1GB daily data FUP. After the FUP is exhausted, the speed limit is reset to 128Kbps.

Airtel had also also announced other recharge packs with 1GB daily data and unlimited free calling to compete with Jio, which is offering free calling and hefty data packs. Airtel’s new plans start at Rs 199 (unlimited calls and 1GB daily data) along with a plan for Rs 349 and Rs 399.

Airtel’s Rs 349 and Rs 399 plan both come with 1GB data per day for 28 days on all handsets. All calls are also free and unlimited on these plans, though Airtel has a fair usage limit, which users can’t cross.

