Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid plan gives 1GB data per day for 70 days: Here’s how to recharge

Airtel’s new plan comes as Reliance Jio announced its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer exclusively for Jio Prime members. Airtel’s new plan comes as Reliance Jio announced its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer exclusively for Jio Prime members.

Airtel has quietly unveiled a new plan for its prepaid users to counter Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Airtel’s Rs 399 plan gives users unlimited local and STD calls plus 1GB 4G data per day with a validity of 70 days. Airtel users should be able to check for the plan in ‘Best offers for you’ category in MyAirtel app. It is available on the company’s website as well.

Airtel has a couple of other good deals as well. For example, the Rs 345 plan gives users unlimited local and STD calls as well as 2GB data per day for 28 days. For high-end data users, Airtel has a Rs 549 plan with unlimited local and STD calls plus unlimited data (2.5GB per day) for 28 days.

There are Airtel’s data only plans for Rs 29 and Rs 98 as well as talktime-only plans for Rs 90 and Rs 120. The Rs 29 plan offers 200MB 3G/4G data for 30 days, while users will get 1GB 2G data for 28 days if they recharge with Rs 98. Airtel’s Rs 120 recharge pack gives full talktime with unlimited validity and users will get Rs 83 talktime if they recharge with Rs 90.

Airtel’s new plan comes as Jio announced its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer exclusively for Jio Prime members. It gives users 84 days of unlimited data benefits at a recharge of Rs 309 or Rs 509. Users who recharge with Rs 309 will get 1GB data per day, while those recharging with Rs 509 will get 2GB data per day. Of course, previously announced benefits like free voice calls, unlimited SMS and access to Jio’s bouquet of apps are also there.

Remember, users need to sign-up for Prime membership with Rs 99, before they can recharge with Jio’s Dhan Dhana plans. This technically takes up the recharge amount to Rs 408 and Rs 608 respectively, giving Airtel a slight advantage over Jio.

The data war in the country has become intense, especially after Jio’s entry. Telecom operators like Idea and Airtel have already scrapped off incoming charges on roaming within the country as well as significantly cut down data prices. The deadline for Jio Prime program ends April 15. We’ll have to wait and watch if Jio has more ‘surprises’ lined up for its customers.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd