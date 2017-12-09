Airtel’s Rs 349, Rs 549 recharge offers now give 2GB, 3GB daily data: Comparison with Reliance Jio

Airtel’s Rs 349 recharge pack is one of the bestselling plans for the company, and it originally put FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 1GB per day. Airtel’s Rs 349 recharge pack is one of the bestselling plans for the company, and it originally put FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 1GB per day.

Airtel has revised its Rs 349 plan for prepaid users, to offer 2GB data per day. Meanwhile, Airtel’s Rs 549 prepaid plan gives users 3GB data per day. Both the recharge packs come with unlimited local plus STD call benefits along with unlimited roaming incoming, outgoing calls as well as unlimited local and national SMS. Validity for both the plans is 28 days.

To give a perspective, Airtel’s Rs 349 plan offers a total of 56GB data at 2GB per day for 28 days. In comparison, users will get a total of 84GB data, if they recharge with s 549 pack.

Airtel’s Rs 349 recharge pack is one of the bestselling plans for the company, and it originally put FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 1GB per day. The plan was earlier revamped to offer 1.5GB data per day. Now the plan gives users 2GB data per day. Company’s Rs 549 prepaid recharge voucher, on the other hand, offered users 2.5GB data per day previously.

If we look at Reliance Jio prepaid tariff, a few of these plans offer more data for a longer validity period for much lower price. However, the FUP for most of these plans is set to 1GB per day. For example, recharging with Rs 309 will give users a total of 49GB data at 1GB per day. Of course, validity is 49 days.

Reliance Jio has Rs 399, Rs 459, and Rs 499 plans as well. These give users 70GB, 84GB, and 91GB data respectively for 70 days, 84 days and 91 days respectively. FUP for each of these recharge vouchers is 1GB. Notably, local, STD, roaming voice calls as well as SMS and access to Jio’s suite of app is free on company’s network.

To get 2GB and 3GB daily data on Jio’s network, users will have to recharge with Rs 509 and Rs 799 respectively. Reliance Jio’s Rs 509 plan offers a total of 98GB data at 2GB per day for 49 days. The Rs 799 recharge voucher offers a total of 84GB data for 28 days. FUP is 3GB per day.

Clearly, Airtel’s Rs 549 pack is a better deal for heavy data users as it gives the same amount of data for the same validity as Jio’s Rs 799 plan, but at a much lower price of Rs 549. Interestingly, Airtel too has a Rs 799 recharge offer that gives 3.5GB data per day for 28 days.

