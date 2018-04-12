Airtel’s Rs 249, Rs 349 prepaid recharge vs Reliance Jio’s Rs 299, Rs 349 prepaid offers

Airtel’s Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid recharge offers have been launched to compete with Reliance Jio’s Rs 299 and Rs 349 prepaid plans. Here’s a comparison of the prepaid plans from Airtel and Jio. Airtel’s Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid recharge offers have been launched to compete with Reliance Jio’s Rs 299 and Rs 349 prepaid plans. Here’s a comparison of the prepaid plans from Airtel and Jio.

Airtel has revamped its Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan and introduced a new Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan in order to take on Reliance Jio. Jio has been offering 1.5GB and 2GB data per day on some of its prepaid recharge plans, while Airtel was limited to 1.4GB data per day. Airtel’s new plans will offer 3GB and 2GB of data per day for customers, depending on the prepaid recharge. Here’s a comparison of Airtel vs Reliance Jio’s prepaid recharge packs.

Airtel’s Rs 349 prepaid recharge vs Reliance Jio’s Rs 349 prepaid recharge

Airtel’s Rs 349 prepaid recharge offer comes with unlimited local+STD calls, unlimited outgoing calls on national roaming, unlimited incoming calls on national roaming. The pack also includes 100SMS per day and comes with 3GB of data per day. Airtel’s prepaid pack applies to 3G and 4G data customers, unlike Reliance Jio, which is limited to 4G data, since the latter is a 4G VoLTE only network.

Also read: Airtel introduces Rs 249 recharge offer with 56GB data, revises Rs 349 plan

Airtel’s prepaid pack for Rs 349 has limited validity though, which is only 28 days. So the total data offered is 84GB for Airtel customers. In comparison, Reliance Jio’s Rs 349 recharge pack has a validity of 70 days. In case of Reliance Jio, the Rs 349 prepaid recharge pack comes with 105 GB of data in total with an FUP of 1.5GB per day. Jio’s plan also includes free unlimited calls on local, STD, roaming as well as 100 SMS per day. The advantage with Jio’s plan is that it will last longer. But Airtel is offering more data per day, which might appeal to some customers.

Airtel Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid recharge plans and their details as listed on the website. Airtel Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid recharge plans and their details as listed on the website.

Airtel’s Rs 249 prepaid recharge vs Reliance Jio’s Rs 299 prepaid recharge

Airtel has announced a more affordable prepaid recharge option as well, which comes at a price of Rs 249. Airtel’s Rs 249 prepaid recharge will come with 2GB of data per day for customers, but with a validity of only 28 days like the Rs 349 plan. Airtel is offering unlimited local, STD, outgoing, incoming on roaming calls for the pack as well. Airtel’s Rs 249 pack is again valid for 3G/4GB customers and comes with 100SMS free per day.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 299 and Rs 349 plan come with longer validity compared to Airtek’s new plans. Reliance Jio’s Rs 299 and Rs 349 plan come with longer validity compared to Airtek’s new plans.

In comparison, Reliance Jio’s Rs 299 plan is a 3GB per day plan with unlimited calls on local, roaming, STD as well. The biggest advantage with the Jio plan is that it has a validity of 84 days, which means a total of 252GB for Rs 299. The plan stands out simple because of its longer validity and high daily FUP limit. Reliance Jio’s plan also includes 100 SMS free per day.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd