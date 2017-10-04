Airtel’s Rs 199 plan offers 1GB 4G data and unlimited calls: Here are the details

Airtel is offering 1GB data and unlimited calls at Rs 199. Airtel is offering 1GB data and unlimited calls at Rs 199.

Airtel is offering 1GB data and unlimited calls at Rs 199. Airtel’s new plan has a validity of 28 days, and it gives unlimited local plus STD calls along with 1GB 4G/3G/2G data. The new data pack comes few days after rival Reliance Jio made changes to its Rs 149 plan to offer Rs 2GB data in total for 28 days. Unlimited voice calls (local and std included) as well as unlimited SMS has been bundled as well.

Airtel and other telecom companies have resorted to aggressive data pricing thanks to competition from Reliance Jio. The company has a slew of other 4G data plans as well priced at Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399, and more. Airtel’s Rs 149 plan gives users 300MB of data along with unlimited local and STD Airtel mobile calls. However, the catch here is only 4G handset users will get 300MB data, while other handset users can avail only 50MB data. The validity is 28 days.

Airtel’s Rs 349 plan gives 1GB data per day for 28 days on all handsets. This means, under this plan, users will get 28GB of data plus unlimited local and STD calls for 28 days. Up next is company’s Rs 399 data plan. People will get unlimited local and STD calls for 28 days. 4G handset users can avail 1GB data per day, and those using other handsets will get 1.25GB data per day.

Reliance Jio has similar plans, but they offer much more data at the same tariffs. Jio’s Rs 349 plan gives users 20GB of data in total for 56 days. There’s no Fair Usage Policy (FUP). Its Rs 399 plan offers 84GB data for 84 days and the FUP is 1GB per day, after which the speed reduces to Rs 128Kbps.

