Airtel’s new Infinity postpaid plans with unlimited calling start at Rs 549

Reliance Jio free services continue to cause a headache for existing telecom operators, as Airtel now adds two new affordable plans to its myPlan Infinity pospaid offers – Rs 549 and Rs 799. Earlier, Rs 1,199 was the lowest myPlan Infinity offer that Airtel was giving its customers, which is double of its current lowest plan. The company is also offering additional data to 4G users, trying to entice existing 3G customers to update their SIM cards.

Now starting at Rs 549, Airtel’s myPlan Infinity for postpaid users will give unlimited local and STD calling, along with unlimited incoming roaming calls. Users will get 3GB of 4G data or 1GB of 3G data along with 100 (local + STD) SMSs per day. In addition, subscription to both Wynk Movies and Wynk Music will be given.

The Rs 799 myPlan Infinity offers an identical plan to the Rs 549 one, but users will get 3GB of 3G data or 5GB of 4G data in a month. Users will also be getting unlimited calling (local + STD), and unlimited incoming calls on roaming. Subscription to Wynk Music and Wynk Movies will also be given along with 100 (local + STD) SMSs each day.

The older Infinity plans in addition to the previous two plans offer extra data and unlimited outgoing on roaming. The Rs 1,199 plan offers 10GB of 4G data (6GB of 3G) per month, Rs 1,599 gives 15GB of 4G/3G data, Rs 1,999 gives 20GB of 4G/3G data and Rs 2,999 gives 30GB of 4G/3G data to users.

Airtel had earlier this month started offering unlimited voice calling to prepaid users as well, starting at Rs 345. Users getting this recharge will be able to make unlimited calls to any network and get 1GB of 4G data for 28 days.

