Airtel’s 1000GB Bonus data for broadband users: Here are terms, conditions

Airtel is offering up to 1000GB of free data as a part of its ‘Exclusive Web Offer’, to home broadband users in Delhi/NCR. Depending on the plan that users choose, they will get 750GB or 1000GB bonus data, which comes with a validity of one year. The offer is only available for users who avail the broadband plans online.

In our case, we could select from five bestselling broadband plans, starting at Rs 899. All of them offer unlimited local as well as STD calls. The base plan gives up to 16 Mbps of speed and 60GB data. Bonus data is 750GB.

All other plans give users 1000GB of bonus data. Up next is the Rs 1,099 plan, which offers up to 40 Mbps speed, along with 90GB data. Airtel’s Rs 1,299 plan gives up to 100 Mbps and 125GB data. Opting for Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,799 plans will gives users up to 100 Mbps speed, along with 160GB and 220GB data respectively.

Airtel users will get 65GB/100 GB of bonus Internet per month, in addition to the base plan chosen by them. Post exhaustion of the base plan as well as free subscription Internet quota, the download speed will be reduced to 512 kbps. Bonus data won’t be carried forward to the next month, whether used or not.

Airtel’s broadband bonus data offer comes at a time when rival Reliance Jio is gearing up to launch its fiber broadband services for homes. Airtel recently announced 100 per cent more data benefits to its ‘V-Fiber’ home broadband users, at no extra charge. Airtel’s ‘V-Fiber’ network delivers broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps to homes. Airtel’s double data scheme starts at 60GB worth of data for Rs 899 plan. It is only available for users in Delhi NCR.

