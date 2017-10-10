Airtel vs Reliance Jio’s unlimited calls, 4G data plans: Here’s a quick comparison

If we look at prepaid plans offered by Airtel and Reliance Jio, there’s a close competition, though validity and the amount of data may differ. If we look at prepaid plans offered by Airtel and Reliance Jio, there’s a close competition, though validity and the amount of data may differ.

Telecom companies in India are at loggerheads, thanks to aggressive data pricing by Reliance Jio. Airtel, Idea, BSNL, and others have cut down their data tariffs aggressively to match Jio’s offers. Additionally, we’ve seen a surge in data offerings, which start for as low as Rs 19 for 200MB of 4G data for one day.

If we look at prepaid plans offered by Airtel and Reliance Jio, there’s a close competition, though validity and the amount of data may differ. For example, both Airtel and Jio have a Rs 149 plan. While Jio gives 2GB of data for 28 days, Airtel users get only 300MB data for the same validity period. The catch with some of Airtel’s plans is that they come with a different amount of data 4G and non-4G handset users.

So, which data plan should you go for? We compare those offered by Airtel and Reliance Jio in detail:

Reliance Jio Rs 509 vs Airtel Rs 495 plan

First things first: Airtel’s Rs 495 is limited to new customers, and can only be availed on the first recharge. It gives 84GB data for 84 days with 1GB FUP. It comes bundled with unlimited local and STD calls in both home circle and national roaming.

Reliance Jio has a slightly expensive Rs 509 plan which offers 112GB in total, and FUP is 2GB per day. The plan can be availed by all Jio Prime users, and validity is 56 days.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel Rs 399 plan

Up next is the Rs 399 which offers 1GB data per day to 4G handset users. Validity is 28 days. Others will get 1.25GB data per day, apart from unlimited local and STD calls.

Reliance Jio also comes with 1GB FUP, though validity is more at 84 days. This means users will get 84GB data for 84 days along with unlimited calls and SMS. Post-exhaustion of 1GB data in a day, the speed will drop to 128Kbps.

Data offering for both the plans remains 1GB per day, though Jio has a longer validity for the same price. Of course, investing in Jio’s Rs 399 plan seems more beneficial.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel Rs 349 plan

Under Rs 349 plan, Airtel prepaid users get 28GB of data for 28 days. FUP (Fair Usage Policy) is 1GB per day. It also offers unlimited local and STD calls.

In comparison, Reliance Jio gives 20GB data for 56 days, and there’s no FUP.

If we look at Airtel’s plan, it offers more benefit to users than Jio. In case of Jio, the validity period is almost the double (56 days), but data offered is only 20GB, which is even less than Airtel’s at 28GB for 28 days. However, remember that Jio’s plan doesn’t have FUP which means they can spend the entire 20GB in one day if they wish to. AIrtel’s plan, on the other hand, has FUP of 1GB per day.

Airtel Rs 149 plan vs Reliance Jio

Airtel users will get 300MB of data for 28 days if they recharge with Rs 149. Unlimited local and STD Airtel mobile calls are bundled as well. However, the 300MB data that Airtel is giving is limited to 4G handset users. Those using other handsets will get only 50MB of data, and validity is the same.

Voice calls including local, STD, and roaming to all operators along with SMS are free on Jio’s network. Jio’s Rs 149 plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it gives users a total of 2GB data. For this particular plan, SMS limit is 300.

Clearly, data offered by Jio is much higher when compared to Airtel’s at the same price. The plan is aimed at people who consume little data.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd