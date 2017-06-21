Airtel, Vodafone needle TRAI on network tests; Reliance Jio says non-issue

Vodafone alleged that the TRAI, instead of examining the compliance of licensing terms and conditions by Reliance Jio, has condoned the actions of Reliance Jio in the consultation by citing lack of clarity and converted the consultation into future discussion. Vodafone alleged that the TRAI, instead of examining the compliance of licensing terms and conditions by Reliance Jio, has condoned the actions of Reliance Jio in the consultation by citing lack of clarity and converted the consultation into future discussion.

It said that the present rules clearly state that the enrollment of subscribers is not permitted before the commercial launch of services and the regulator has “failed to act on a suo motu basis over the violation of these rules”.

“However, these guidelines have been blatantly violated by the new entrant. Therefore, we are surprised that instead of taking an action against the new entrant, TRAI has issued a consultation paper over the issue,” Airtel said.

It added that the delay in action from TRAI allowed the new entrant to amass subscribers in the guise of test users and offer all its services for free.

“…the present consultation appears to be disguising these violations by claiming lack of clarity in the license regarding time period for testing, limiting number of SIMs and enrolment of subscribers during the test phase,” Vodafone said.

Idea Cellular said the the consultation on network testing has only been issued almost after nine months of having received the formal reference from DoT which “clearly demonstrates the lackadaisical approach of the Trai towards dealing with such a critical issue” that has resulted in a plethora of problems for the entire telecom industry.

Idea said that the conduct of the TRAI on this specific issue raises serious questions on the Authority’s approach towards this issue with regard to the guiding principles of fairness and transparency.

