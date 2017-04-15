Airtel unveils Double Your Holiday Surprises offer; gives 10GB free data and more

Airtel has extended the validity for its ‘Surprise’ offer by another 30 days. This means the postpaid users can use the extra data for one more billing cycle. Airtel has extended the validity for its ‘Surprise’ offer by another 30 days. This means the postpaid users can use the extra data for one more billing cycle.

Airtel has announced its ‘Double Your Holiday Surprises’ offer that extends the validity for its ‘Surprise’ offer by another 30 days. This means the postpaid users can use the extra data for one more billing cycle. Further, Airtel is promising “the best international roaming rates” to its users. Now, if users forget to activate roaming pack before they leave for someplace out of India, Airtel will automatically activate required pack after exhaustion of benefits under the plan.

For example, Airtel’s daily pack for Singapore costs Rs 499 which includes unlimited incoming calls, free data, SMS and calls to India. Now, if users don’t activate the pack before they leave for Singapore, then Airtel will automatically activate the Rs 499 pack after user’s daily usage exceeds Rs 499. If usage charges are less than Rs 499, then users will be charged based on the rates that are applicable. Additionally, Airtel has value-for-money 10-day and 30-day packs for longer vacations.

“This double holiday surprise is our way of saying thank you for being part of the Airtel family. We are always striving to enrich the lives of our customers who have trusted us and believed in us over the years,” said Airtel in a press statement.

Users who haven’t claimed Airtel ‘Surprise’ offer can still do so by April 30. The offer gives postpaid customers access to 30GB of free data for three months (10GB per month). It can be availed via the MyAirtel app. Under this offer, users will get 10GB data per month for 3 months.

Airtel has already scrapped off incoming charges while roaming within India. The company has announced new plans for its prepaid customers as well. For example, the Rs 399 pack gives users unlimited local and STD calls plus 1GB 4G data per day with a validity of 70 days.

Airtel’s ‘Double you holiday surprises’ come as a counter to Reliance Jio’s ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plans, exclusively for its Prime members. Under its new plans, Jio is offering three months of complimentary services which includes free calls, SMS, access to Jio app and 1GB or 2GB data per day at a recharge of Rs 309 or Rs 509 respectively. The deadline to sign-up for Jio Prime programme is April 15.

