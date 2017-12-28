Airtel TV app subscription free till June 2018, content catalogue updated

Airtel TV currently has content partnerships with Eros Now, SonyLIV and HOOQ. Airtel TV currently has content partnerships with Eros Now, SonyLIV and HOOQ.

Airtel has launched a new version of its Airtel TV app, which comes with a wider content bouquet and a new user interface. The OTT app now has over 300 LIVE TV channels, which includes 29 HD channels along with more than 6,000 movies and shows. Airtel has also added more regional content on the Airtel TV app.

Airtel TV app will be available to company’s postpaid and prepaid users for free till June 2018. It can be downloaded from App Store for iOS devices and from Google Play Store for Android phones.

“We are thrilled to introduce the latest version of Airtel TV with great content and an improved, intuitive User Interface. The improvements to the app are a result of constantly listening to our customers and taking their feedback to the design table. We believe that we have built an app for India’s needs and backed it with a large and exciting content catalogue to serve the fastest growing screen – the smartphone,” Sameer Barta, CEO, Wynk said.

Airtel TV currently has content partnerships with Eros Now, SonyLIV and HOOQ. Users can access content across various genres like GEC, Movies, News and Infotainment, etc from Zee, Sony, NDTV, Gemini, Sun TV and more. The service is said to offer 6,000 Hollywood and Bollywood movies, Indian regional films along with a host of Indian and international TV shows.

The app offers content in 15 languages – English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Odia, French and Urdu. With Airtel TV, people can scroll back live feeds, thanks to the Time Shift feature. It allows people to catch-up on content aired over the past seven days for select shows.

Airtel TV app has been updated with a new user-interface that lets users search for content with smart search filters across languages, genres, rating and content partners.

