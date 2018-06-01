Airtel to launch combined billing system for mobile, landline, broadband, DTH

Airtel is planning to create an integrated billing system across its service range. Airtel is planning to create an integrated billing system across its service range.

Airtel is planning to introduce an integrated billing system for its customers. The telecom major will allow users to combine Airtel mobile, landline, broadband and DTH services bills. In addition, Airtel could offer a discount of up to 10 per cent on the combined bill. The move aims at retaining its subscribers base as well as gain new customers. The feature, which is currently being tested in Hyderabad, is expected to roll out in other cities across India soon.

In April, Airtel announced a new broadband plan that offers speeds of up to 300Mbps through Wi-Fi connections. A part of Airtel’s Fiber-to-The-Home (FTTH) broadband service, users will receive benefits of up to 1200GB at a starting monthly tariff of Rs 2,199. The service is already available in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Noida, Gurgaon and Hyderabad. In addition, Airtel V-Fiber users will be able to connect up to 10 devices to the Wi-Fi modem.

Airtel has the country’s largest telecom subscriber base with over 300 million subscribers in March 2018, as per regulator TRAI. It is also the second largest fixed broadband services provider in the country with its broadband services available in 89 cities.

Airtel’s development comes as Reliance Jio is gearing up to launch its JioFiber service. JioFiber is said to offer bundled services for less than Rs 1,000 a month. Reports claim that JioFiber’s plans include 100Mbps broadband service, JioTV-based entertainment, and unlimited calling through a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP).

