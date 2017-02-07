Airtel to launch 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir

The launch will be a part of Airtel’s network transformation initiative ‘Project Leap'”. ( Image for representation, Source: Airtel) The launch will be a part of Airtel’s network transformation initiative ‘Project Leap'”. ( Image for representation, Source: Airtel)

Telecom major Bharti Airtel will soon launch its 4G services across in Jammu and Kashmir and has asked customers to upgrade their existing services to 4G network.

“Airtel is set to launch 4G services across Jammu and Kashmir. Airtel has been consistently rated as fasted 4G network in the country. The launch will be a part of Airtel’s network transformation initiative ‘Project Leap'”, a company spokesman said.

The existing customers can upgrade their existing 2G/3G sim cards with 4G ready USIMs completely free of cost at any Airtel retail outlet in over 70 towns and locations across Jammu & Kashmir, the company said.

“Airtel is the largest mobile operator in J&K with 3.47 million customers and offers 3G/2G services in the state and plans to launch 4G services in the state soon”, he said. With the USIM upgrade, customers can continue enjoying their existing 2G/3G services and can avail up to 10 GB free 3G data on their 4G enabled phones, he said.

Airtel 4G will allow customers to enjoy uninterrupted HD video streaming, superfast uploading and downloading of movies, music and images, he added. Bharti Airtel CEO J&K Raveendra Desai said, “We are inviting data savvy customers to be 4G ready with a simple upgrade to an Airtel USIM. We look forward to serving them with world-class services on India’s widest 4G network.”

As part of initiative, Airtel has been deploying state-of-the-art technology solutions for better indoor coverage and network optimization, overhauling legacy networks with new equipment and making investments in additional spectrum and fibre to significantly improving its network capabilities across the country since last year, he said.

Airtel was also the first operator in the country to deploy ‘Carrier Aggregation’ technology that combines capacities of spectrum in 2300 MHz (TD-LTE) and 1800 MHz (FD-LTE) and delivers data speeds on up to 135 Mbps with compatible handsets, he said.