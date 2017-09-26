Airtel counters Reliance Jio with Rs 999 plan: Offers 4GB data per day

Airtel has unveiled its new Rs 999 plan which gives prepaid users 4GB 3G/4G data for 28 days along with unlimited local and STD calls. Airtel has unveiled its new Rs 999 plan which gives prepaid users 4GB 3G/4G data for 28 days along with unlimited local and STD calls.

To counter Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Airtel has unveiled its new Rs 999 plan which gives prepaid users 4GB 3G/4G data for 28 days along with unlimited local and STD calls. This means Airtel’s new offering effectively comes to 112GB data for 28 days. In comparison, Jio’s Rs 999 plan gives 90GB data for 90 days and there’s no daily FUP (Fair Usage Policy).

Airtel’s new offer mainly caters to people who consume a large amount of data on a daily basis. While tariff for both Airtel and Jio plans are the same, they differ in validity. Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 plan, on the other hand, will make sense for users who need 4G data daily, but not as much. However, it is worth noting that Jio’s plan does not come with FUP, which means people can use as much as the entire 90GB in one day as well.

Along side Rs 999 plan, Airtel prepaid users can go for Rs 695, Rs 795, Rs 799, Rs 899 or Rs 1198 offers as well. Airtel’s Rs 799 plan gives 3GB 3G/4G data per day with 28 days validity. It bundles unlimited local, STD calls as well. However, the new plans do not show up for everyone and users can check for eligibility on MyAirtel app or on company’s website.

As for postpaid users, Airtel is giving 60GB free data for six months to people who download and install Airtel TV app. The free 60GB data can be availed at 10GB per month for six months. The offer is restricted to My Airtel app and for those on postpaid connection.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd