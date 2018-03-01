Jio effect: Airtel’s Rs 995 recharge offer with unlimited calling, 1GB data per month

Airtel’s Rs 995 prepaid plan is aimed at Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 plan. Airtel’s Rs 995 prepaid plan is aimed at Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 plan.

Airtel has announced a new plan for its prepaid customers, which offers unlimited calling and data benefits. The plan is priced at Rs 995, and it is valid for 180 days. Airtel’s Rs 995 prepaid plan is aimed at Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 plan.

Under the Rs 995 prepaid plan, users are entitled to 1GB 3G/4G data per month. The pack is valid for a total period of 180 days, which means you will get 6GB data in that time frame. Additionally, the prepaid plan offers 100SMSes a day and unlimited calls including local and STD. The prepaid plan is valid for Delhi-NCR, Telangana, Tamil Naidu, and other circles across India.

It should be noted that Airtel also offers a long-term Rs 999 prepaid plan. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls, a total of 60GB 3G/4G data, and 100SMSes per day. The plan is valid for 90 days.

In terms of competition, Airtel’s new Rs 995 prepaid plan competes with Reliance Jio’s popular Rs 999 plan. The latter plan offers unlimited calls, 60GB data for 90 days, and 100SMSes a day. Additionally, you also get access to Reliance Jio’s suite of apps, and no FUP limits on data usage.

Airtel, India’s largest telecom operator recently revamped its Rs 199, Rs 448 and Rs 509 prepaid plans to compete with Reliance Jio and other telecom operators. The telco also launched a new recharge plan at just Rs 9, which comes with unlimited calls, 100MB data, and 100SMSes a day. The pack is valid for a day.

