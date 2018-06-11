Airtel’s Rs 558 prepaid recharge pack offers 3GB data per day for 82 days

Airtel’s Rs 558 prepaid recharge pack offers 3GB of data per day for 82 days, unlimited local and STD calls, and 100SMSes a day. Airtel’s Rs 558 prepaid recharge pack offers 3GB of data per day for 82 days, unlimited local and STD calls, and 100SMSes a day.

Airtel has launched a new Rs 558 recharge pack for prepaid users in an attempt to take on new recharge packs by Reliance Jio and Vodafone. The Rs 558 recharge pack offers 3GB data per day for a total period of 82 days. This means, Airtel is giving the total data benefit of 246GB at just Rs 2.26 per GB.

Under the new Rs 558 prepaid recharge pack, the telecom company is offering unlimited voice calls (local, STD, and National roaming) and 100SMSes a day. The prepaid pack is valid for 82 days and there is no FUP on voice calls. Airtel’s Rs 558 prepaid recharge pack will be pitted against Vodafone’s Rs 511 and Rs 569 packs. The former pack comes with 2GB of 3G/4GB data per day, unlimited local and STD voice calls, and 100SMSes a day. This comes to a total of 168GB of data with a validity of 84 days. The Rs 569 recharge pack comes with 3GB of 3G/4G data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, and 100SMSes a day for the 84 day validity period.

Airtel’s newly launched Rs 558 recharge plan can be compared to Reliance Jio’s Rs 299 pack. The latter pack offers 3GB of 4G data, but it is valid only for 28 days. Of course, users will also get unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes a day, and Jio’s exclusive suite of apps.

In related news, Airtel recently updated its Rs 149 prepaid recharge pack, which offers 2GB of data per day for 28 days. Other benefits include unlimited local and STD calls, and 100SMSes a day,

