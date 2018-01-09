Airtel’s Rs 399 recharge plan offers 1GB data per day for 70 days, unlimited calls

Airtel’s new Rs 399 prepaid plan is aimed to take on Reliance Jio’s Rs 398 plan. Airtel’s new Rs 399 prepaid plan is aimed to take on Reliance Jio’s Rs 398 plan.

Airtel has announced a new Rs 399 plan for its prepaid customers, which offers 1GB data per day with 70 days validity along with unlimited calls. The new prepaid plan is aimed to rival Reliance Jio’s Rs 398 prepaid plan, which give users 1.5GB of data per day at a validity of 70 days.

Under the Rs 399 plan, Airtel prepaid users will get 1GB 4G/3G data per day, unlimited local, STD , and roaming calls, and 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the pack is 70 days. Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid plan previously offered 1GB 4G/3G daily data, unlimited calls, 100SMSes per day for a period of 28 days. The telco has also recently upgraded the validity on its Rs 448 and Rs 509 prepaid plans. The Rs 448 plan now comes with unlimited voice calls and 1GB data per day and the validity is now 82 days. Previously, the same plan was valid for 70 days. Then there is the Rs 509 plan, which includes 1GB daily data. It is valid for 91 days, which means a total of 91GB data. The plan offers unlimited calling, roaming, and 100 SMS per day.

Just for comparison sake, Reliance Jio has announced new recharge plans for its prepaid customers. The Rs 448 recharge pack offers 126GB data for 84 days as opposed to 84GB data. The Rs 498 recharge pack, on the other hand, offers 136.5GB data for 91 days as opposed to Rs 91GB data. All these data packs comes with unlimited calls, SMS bundle, and access to Jio’s suite of apps.

