Airtel revises Rs 149 recharge pack again, now offers 2GB data per day: Report

Bharti Airtel has revised its popular Rs 149 recharge pack, which now offers 2GB of data per day instead of 1GB. According to a report from TelecomTalk, the recharge pack is not available across all telecom circles and only a handful of users will get the benefit.

The Rs 149 recharge plan gives users 2GB of 3G/4GB data per day for a total period of 28 days. That means the plan will offer 56GB of data at a per GB cost of Rs 2.68. As expected, the plan also offers unlimited calls (local, STD, and roaming), and 100SMSes per day. Just to recall, Rs 149 prepaid recharge pack was refreshed back in January to offer 1GB of data per day, unlimited calling benefits, and 100SMSes a day.

Airtel’s Rs 149 plan directly competes with Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid recharge pack. The latter pack, however, offers 1.5GB of data per day with a validity of 28 days. This takes the total benefit of 42GB. Plus, of course, users are entitled to get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes a day. Also, included is Jio’s suite of apps.

In another news, Airtel recently launched a new Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan that offers 2GB of data per day with a validity of 82 days. This means users will get a total of 164GB data for the validity period at 2GB per day. The telecom company also revised its Rs 399 prepaid recharge pack that now offers 2.4GB daily data for a total period of 84days. As usual, it comes with unlimited voice calls, free outgoing national roaming for all users, and SMS benefits.

