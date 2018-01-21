Airtel revises Rs 149 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 1GB data for 28 days

Airtel has revised its Rs 149 plan to offer unlimited call benefits and 1GB data for 28 days. Airtel has revised its Rs 149 plan to offer unlimited call benefits and 1GB data for 28 days.

Airtel has revised its Rs 149 plan to offer unlimited call benefits. The telco promises unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls for a period of 28 days. The recharge plan also offers 100 SMSes per day. However, the pack includes a mere 1GB of data for the total period of 28 days.

According to a report from TelecomTalk, the recharge pack is not being offered across the country. Instead, it is restricted to certain Airtel circles, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Previously, the same plan offered unlimited Airtel to Airtel voice calls and 1GB 4G/3G data. The revised plan now offers unlimited voice calls to any network on roaming.

The move is aimed to take on Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid plan. The Rs 149 recharge plan offers 28GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls are included in the plan. Plus, subscribers also get access to Jio’s suite of apps. The Rs 149 plan offers 100 SMSes per day. Reliance Jio recently revised its existing prepaid plans under the ‘Happy New Year 2018’ offer. Jio’s recharge plans are now priced at Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449, Rs 498, Rs 509, and Rs 799, among others. Reliance Jio has over 160 million users on its 4G LTE network.

Airtel Rs 179 prepaid recharge plan

It is to be noted that Airtel has a separate Rs 179 plan that offers similar benefits. The Rs 179 prepaid plan offers 1GB 4G/3G data for a total period of 28 days. The plan gives unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls; plus, 100 SMSes per day. TelecomTalk speculates that Airtel may kill the Rs 179 prepaid recharge plan in favour of the Rs 149 plan.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd