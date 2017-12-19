Airtel prepaid recharge offer of Rs 49 gives 1GB data for a day: Similar plans from Vodafone, Reliance Jio

Airtel’s Rs 49 recharge offer doesn’t offer talk time or unlimited calls, SMS; but gives users 1GB 3G/4G data for one day. Airtel’s Rs 49 recharge offer doesn’t offer talk time or unlimited calls, SMS; but gives users 1GB 3G/4G data for one day.

Airtel has unveiled a new Rs 49 prepaid plan that targets people who need much more 3G/4G data for a shorter one day validity period. The recharge offer doesn’t offer talk time or unlimited calls, SMS; but gives users 1GB 3G/4G data for one day.

Airtel prepaid users can also go for Rs 59 plan that offers 500MB data for seven days. Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls along with 100 SMS per day is bundled as well.

Though Airtel has a couple of plans with validity of three, four, five and seven days, data offering is much lower when compared to its Rs 49 plan. If we look at 1GB recharge offers, there’s a Rs 98 plan that gives users 1GB 4G/3G data for 28 days. A Rs 99 plan gives users 2GB 4G/3G data for five days.

In comparison, Vodafone has a Rs 48 recharge offer that gives 1GB 4G/3G/2G data for one day. Post exhaustion of the said data, users will be charged at 4 paisa per 10 KB. There’s a Rs 21 prepaid plan that offers unlimited 4G/3G data for one hour.

Reliance Jio does not have data only plans. Users can choose from prepaid plans starting at Rs 19, which offers 0.15GB data for one day. Jio’s Rs 52 recharge voucher gives users a total of 1.05GB data for seven days at Rs 52. However, there’s a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) or daily data limit of 0.15GB.

Reliance Jio users also get free unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls to all operators as well as unlimited access to Jio’s suite of apps. Jio’s Rs 19 and Rs 52 plans gives users 20 and 70 SMS respectively.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd