Airtel officially launches its 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir

Airtel 4G will allow customers to experience uninterrupted HD video streaming, superfast uploading and downloading of movies, music and images. Airtel 4G will allow customers to experience uninterrupted HD video streaming, superfast uploading and downloading of movies, music and images.

Bharti Airtel, India’s largest telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its 4G services in Jammu & Kashmir, completing a national rollout. With the latest launch, Airtel 4G service is now available in all 22 telecom circles of the country.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Raveendra Desai, COO – J&K, Bharti Airtel said, “We are pleased to launch our 4G services in Jammu & Kashmir and look forward to delighting customers with best-in-class services on India’s best smartphone network.”

“We invite customers to avail the exciting data offers and get on to the digital superhighway. We remain committed to the government’s digital vision for the state and will continue to invest in expanding our services,” he said.

The company plans to expand its 4G footprint to over 100 towns across J&K, he said adding that Airtel 4G has been rolled out in the state using FD LTE technology in the 1,800 MHz band. Airtel 4G will allow customers to experience uninterrupted HD video streaming, superfast uploading and downloading of movies, music and images, he said.

Also Read: Airtel to launch 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir

Airtel 4G services are available at 3G prices, he said adding that the customers can upgrade to 4G SIM for free and choose from a range of exciting prepaid and postpaid plans that offer generous dollops of high speeds data.

List of towns where 4G is currently available in J&K include Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kathua, Katra, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, Rehambal, Bari Brahamana, Billawar, Ghomanhasan, Miran Sahib, Misriwala, Raipur Domana, Bashohli, Hiranagar, Rajauri, Sunderbani, Thanamandi, Jyotipuram, Talwara, Badlirakh, Garnai and Vaishno Devi.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now