Airtel offers free 4G data for a year to those who switch: Here’s how

Airtel has announced a special offer today under which it will be offering free data (worth Rs 9,000) for 12 months to customers who switch to Airtel 4G. The 12 months offer is available to any customer with a 4G mobile handset, and who is currently not on the Airtel network. Any customer, including existing Airtel customers, upgrading to a new 4G handset can also avail this offer. The offer will be available to customers across India starting January 4 and will close on February 28, 2017.

Under this offer, selected customers with prepaid and postpaid connections will get free 3GB data every month till December 31, 2017, with the benefits over and above the pack/plan benefits.

For prepaid users, 3GB of free data will be added to their monthly quota of 1GB on a Rs 345 recharge (pack pricing may vary in different circles), making for a total of 4GB of data a month. The pack will also offer free calls (Local + STD). The first time free 3GB data benefit can be availed through MyAirtel app and data benefits on subsequent recharges will be instant. The pack benefits will be valid for 28 days and can be availed for a maximum of 13 recharges till December 31, 2017.

For Airtel postpaid users, free 3 GB data per month with be available on all MyPlan Infinity Plans. The 3GB data is in addition to regular plan Infinity plan benefits, which already include free voice calling (Local + STD), free SMS and subscriptions to Wynk Music and Wynk Movies. Postpaid customers can claim this additional data through their MyAirtel App.

For instance, the Rs 549 Infinity plan will now offer unlimited free calling plus 6 GB data (3GB regular data + 3GB free data) per month along with other pack benefits to customers under this offer.

Commenting on the newly launched offer, Ajai Puri, Director – Market Operations, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are inviting customers to experience 4G through the year on India’s fastest network. We are seeing increasing penetration of 4G handsets across the country and believe that this attractive offer will provide an opportunity to more and more customers to enjoy high speed broadband on their devices with Airtel.”

