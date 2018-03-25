Airtel offers 30GB data with Beta VoLTE programme: Here’s how to claim it

Airtel is offering 30GB data to its 4G VoLTE Beta testers, and here’s how you can claim the offer. Airtel is offering 30GB data to its 4G VoLTE Beta testers, and here’s how you can claim the offer.

Airtel has come up with a VoLTE Beta programme, allowing users to test out the technology and, in exchange, avail 30GB of free data. The free data will be credited to the user’s accounts in three installments – first 10GB will be credited when the user successfully enable VoLTE switch, 10GB on providing feedback on VoLTE services at the end of the fourth week, and another 10GB be credited on providing feedback on VoLTE services at the end of the eight week. Airtel also notes that the beta users might face network fluctuations and will be required to share feedback on a regular basis.

Here’s how to be a part of Airtel’s VoLTE Beta programme

Airtel is currently testing out its VoLTE Beta programme in West Bengal, Orissa, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh. Those who are willing to a part of Airtel’s VoLTE Beta programme need to have a VoLTE-enabled smartphone, an active Airtel 4G SIM, the latest operating system and VoLTE Switch enabled. To check whether you are eligible to become a part of Airtel’s VoLTE Beta programme, simple head over to http://www.airtel.in/volte-circle. However, it is advisable to go through the Terms and Conditions for VoLTE Beta programme before you sign up for it.

If you’re not aware, VoLTE stands for Voice Over LTE. It essentially means voice calls over 4G LTE connection. Airtel claims users can experience HD quality crystal clear voice with faster call setup time with its VoLTE technology. Airtel VoLTE services are currently available in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka, Chennai, and West Bengal. Reliance Jio, Airtel’s key competitor in the telecom space, provides 4G VoLTE services from the day one.

