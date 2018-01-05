Airtel offers 10GB additional data on broadband; postpaid users get 5GB extra

Airtel is giving 10GB extra broadband data to Airtel postpaid and DigitalTV users, under the company’s ‘myHome Rewards’ programme. Additionally, Airtel home broadband users will get extra 5GB data on their Airtel postpaid number. The additional data can be claimed through myAirtel App on any one Airtel postpaid number linked to the Airtel Home broadband account.

Airtel users will have to link their postpaid number to the Airtel Home broadband account. Users will have to login with their broadband account, then add their Airtel postpaid and Digital TV account. Next, users can validate and confirm their request via SMS to get free rewards.

Airtel recently rolled out 2000GB data plans at Rs 3,299 for its broadband users. The plans come bundled with unlimited calls as well. People can choose to go with 16 Mbps, 24 Mbps or 40 Mbps speeds, depending on their usage. Validity for the plans remain 30 days.

Meanwhile, Airtel allows for data rollover for broadband connections as well. This means users can carry forward unused data to their next billing cycle. Users can accumulate up to 1000 GB unused data to add to their next billing cycle. The feature is available on select plans.

Airtel has a couple of other bestselling broadband plans for Delhi-NCR users as well. These include Rs 899, Rs 1,099, and Rs 1,299 plans. Those who opt for Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,299 will get 1000GB of bonus data, valid till March 31, 2018. Dokeep in mind that the bonus data is only valid for purchases made online.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd