Airtel offering 30GB free Internet: Here’s how to get it

Airtel has announced a new ‘Free Internet’ offer which gives its postpaid customers access to 30GB of free data for three months (10GB per month). The offer can be availed via the MyAirtel app which has a banner on the home page with the title ‘Enjoy India’s fastest network with free Internet. Claim now’. Users need to click on the ‘Claim Now’ tab before March 31 to get the 30GB free data.

Interestingly, Airtel had earlier doubled monthly data for its ‘my Infinity’ plan users. In our case, we’ve subscribed to Airtel’s 10GB data plan, which anyway has been doubled over the past few months to 20GB. With Airtel’s double data and now ‘Free Internet’ offer, our monthly data offering has effectively gone up to 30GB per month.

Airtel has already announced the removal of all roaming charges for outgoing and incoming calls as well as SMSes and data usage within India.

Airtel’s offer comes at a time when data war in India has become intense, thanks to Reliance Jio. Rivals such as Airtel, Vodafone and Idea have considerably brought down their data tariffs to ward off competition. However, data tariffs offered by Reliance Jio remain unmatched in both postpaid and prepaid categories.

Under its Jio Prime programme, Reliance Jio has a Rs 303 plan which offers unlimited data, while 28GB is available at 4G speeds. The FUP is 1GB per day. The plan, which includes free voice calling and unlimited SMSes, is arguably the cheapest in the market right now.

Other similar data offerings from rival include Vodafone’s Rs 1,299 plan that offers 3000 minutes of local + STD calling and around 8GB of data. Idea doesn’t have 4G data plans as of now. Idea has announced free incoming calls on domestic roaming and unveiled international roaming value packs.

Reliance Jio has said it will keep optimising its data tariffs to offer 20 per cent more value to its customers compared to rivals. The move is aimed at attracting more users on the Reliance Jio network, which has 100 million customers currently.

