Airtel network restored after temporary outage in Delhi NCR: Here’s what happened

Airtel’s service was disrupted in Delhi-NCR late evening on Friday. The company acknowledged the problem, and in a press statement said, “We are experiencing a network outrage in Delhi NCR. One of our network nodes has been corrupted and we are working to fix it. We are really sorry for the inconvenience and request you to bear with us. We will be back up shortly..”

The services, which was restored in a few hours, took a hit due to a technical glitch. According to a PTI report, the IVR system of the company said that customers will not be able to use voice and data service for sometime due to some technical reasons.

Users took to social media sites like Twitter and Facebook to complain about difficulty in securing mobile network, and urging the company to fix the problem. “Anyone else facing connectivity issues on #Airtel network in Delhi past few days? Today seems like a complete blackout?!?! @Airtel_Presence,” said Twitter user Rohit Lall. Another user Wandering_Sonata posted a screenshot from her smartphone along with a tweet that read, “Is anyone else facing issues with the #Airtel network in #Gurgaon? Not even talking about 3G or 4G. No network!”

Subsequently, Airtel issued a statement at about 10:50 PM informing users that the network has been restored. “Network Services in Delhi NCR are now fully restored. Once again we are sorry for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your cooperation,” read Airtel’s statement. Airtel has close to 11.6 million mobile customers in Delhi NCR.

Airtel users in Delhi NCR were unable to make calls, send text messages during the period when company’s network was down.

