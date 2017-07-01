Airtel Monsoon Surprise offer with 30GB free data goes live: Here’s how to claim

Airtel’s ‘Holiday Surprises’ offer was supposed to end in July. Now Airtel has relaunched the offer as ‘Monsoon Surprise’, which will continue for for another three months. Airtel’s ‘Holiday Surprises’ offer was supposed to end in July. Now Airtel has relaunched the offer as ‘Monsoon Surprise’, which will continue for for another three months.

Airtel has extended its 'Holiday Surprises' offer by another three months for postpaid users, which can be availed starting today. To claim the extra 30GB data (10GB per month for three months), users will need to download the Airtel TV app from Google Play or Apple App Store. After downloading the app, postpaid users can claim the offer.

“Now as the monsoons approach, we are sending another shower of data your way. I am delighted to share that we are extending the data surprise by another 3 months. Now you get the extra data for 3 more billing cycles. All you need to do is claim your surprise on My Airtel app after 1st July, 2017,” reads an email from Bharti Airtel, CEO, Gopal Vittal.

Airtel’s ‘Holiday Surprises’ offer was announced to counter Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, exclusive to Jio Prime members. Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan plan gives users 1GB of data per day for three months at a recharge of Rs 309 and 2GB data per day at a recharge of Rs 509. That means users will get a total data of 84GB data for 84 days on a recharge of Rs 309, and while those recharging for Rs 509 will get 168GB data for 84 days.

Rival Vodafone, on the other hand, is giving away 9GB data per month for three months, to users who have a 4G handset. To claim the data, users need to put their smartphone number into offer page and generate an OTP. Next, type in the OTP and the offer should be visible to users.

