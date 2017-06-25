Airtel Monsoon Surprise offer: Now get 30GB free data for another 3 months

Airtel has extended the ‘Holiday Surprises’ offer by another three months for its postpaid customers. Airtel has extended the ‘Holiday Surprises’ offer by another three months for its postpaid customers.

Airtel’s ‘Holiday Surprises’ offer was introduced in April this year, and was supposed to end in July. Now Airtel has extended the offer in the form of the new Monsoon Surprise, which according to the company, will continue for another three months till September. Airtel has been offering free 30GB data for three months (10GB data per month) for its postpaid users . The company now says the offer will continue for another three months.

The email from Bharti Airtel, CEO, Gopal Vittal reads as follows: “Now as the monsoons approach, we are sending another shower of data your way. I am delighted to share that we are extending the data surprise by another 3 months. Now you get the extra data for 3 more billing cycles. All you need to do is claim your surprise on My Airtel app after 1st July, 2017”.

Users should note that the offer can be availed through My Airtel app after July 1. If you don’t have My Airtel on the smartphone, simply head to Google Play store and download the app. After downloading the app, users can claim the offer. The offer is strictly applicable for postpaid users.

The move is seen as a counter to Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan plan. According to the plan, Jio Prime users will get a total data of 84GB for 84 days on a recharge of Rs 309, and while those recharging for Rs 509 will get 168GB for 84 days. That means you will get 1GB and 2GB data per day on the recharge of Rs 309 and Rs 509.

