Airtel leads in Netflix’s ISP Speed Index for India for January 2017

Netflix’s ISP Speed Index for January 2017 is now out, and it looks like Bharti Airtel was the fastest ISP provider for the country. (Representational Image. Source: AP ) Netflix’s ISP Speed Index for January 2017 is now out, and it looks like Bharti Airtel was the fastest ISP provider for the country. (Representational Image. Source: AP )

Netflix’s ISP Speed Index for January 2017 is now out, and it looks like Bharti Airtel was the fastest ISP provider for the country, well at least where streaming Netflix was concerned. Netflix’s ISP speed index, which is available on the website, basically measures prime time performance of Netflix on Internet service providers (ISPs) around the world.

According to Netflix, this ISP Speed Index should not be taken as measure of the overall performance for services and data. But it does give a good idea on which are the best ISPs to keep in mind if you are a Netflix buff in India.

Netflix lists the average prime time bitrate for their content streamed during a particular month in this Index. The speed is measured via all available end user devices, says Netflix. The company does not include Netflix streaming via cellular data.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

On top of the list is Airtel, which has an average speed of 2.25Mbps and managed to climb up one spot in the rankings. Airtel is closely followed by Spectranet, which has an average speed of 2.10Mbps, though honestly it doesn’t seem like much of a difference.

Netflix India ISP speed index. Netflix India ISP speed index.

It previously had a speed of 2.34Mbps, which shows it has seen some drop. Even Airtel has seen a drop in speed from 2.33 Mbps to 2.25Mbps, so technically it is not all good as far as internet speeds for streaming are concerned.

Also read: Netflix in India: Here’s everything you need to know

Number three and number four in the list are 7 Star Digital with 2.06Mbps and ATRIA Convergence Technologies (ACT) fibrenet, which is at 2.00 Mbps. ACT saw a drop in speed from 2.18Mbps to 2.00Mbps.

At number five in the list is Hathway, followed by YOU Broadband and D-VoiS. Reliance Communications is at number eight with 1.81Mbps speed. Number nine in the list is Tikona, followed by Tata Communications at number ten. State-owned MTNL is at number 12 with 1.29Mbps, and unsurprisingly BSNL has the last spot with just 1.09Mbps speed.

The Netflix ISP speed index makes it clear this is just for the content being streamed on the site. It should also be noted broadband providers giving users options for various speeds on their broadband connection. For instance, Airtel offers 8Mbps, 16Mbps line as well 50Mbps depending on the plan.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd