Airtel launches VoLTE services in Chennai

Telecom major Bharti Airtel, as part of expanding its services, has launched Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) facility for its customers in the city. Airtel VoLTE works over 4G services that will enable customers across the city to enjoy HD quality voice calls with faster call set up time, a company statement said here today.

Customers can call any mobile, landline network using Airtel VoLTE and would not be charged for additional data for VoLTE. Calls would be billed as per the existing plan, it added.

“Having built a world class 4G network in Chennai, we are delighted to extend our service portfolio by rolling out VoLTE calling in the city,” Bharti Airtel Ltd, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, HUB CEO, Manoj Murali said. “We invite our customers to experience the service. We plan to expand our VoLTE footprint across Tamil Nadu over the next few months,” he said.

According to the company website, Airtel has launched VoLTE services in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka. Airtel VoLTE would also enable customers to enjoy HD quality voice calls and high speed data sessions.

Some of the smartphones that provide Airtel VoLTE services initially include OnePlus 5, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Series, iPhone 7 series and Samsung S, J and A series smartphones, it added.

