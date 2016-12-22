Airtel launches highspeed V-Fiber broadband in Mumbai promising 100Mbps speeds

Airtel V-Fiber is based on Vectorization technology that promises to deliver speeds of up to 100 Mbps Airtel V-Fiber is based on Vectorization technology that promises to deliver speeds of up to 100 Mbps

Airtel has announced the launch of its superfast broadband service, V-Fiber for its customers in Mumbai. V-Fiber is already available to Airtel users in Chennai, and is based on Vectorization that promises to deliver speeds of up to 100 Mbps over Airtel’s existing broadband footprint.

Airtel says that V-Fiber will transform home broadband for its customers and will give consistent superfast data speeds, which will enable HD video streaming, uploads in multi-device environments and heavy file download. According to Airtel, V-Fiber is a green technology that requires no new drilling or wiring, but simply requires an upgrade to a new modem.

Airtel’s existing broadband customers will be able to upgrade to V-Fiber at no extra monthly cost, and if they are not happy with the new service, Airtel will refund the modem charges – with the money getting adjusted in the following bill cycle. New customers will be able to choose V-Fiber plans starting at Rs 899 and will be able to avail the three months unlimited offer.

Speaking on the launch, Sameer Batra, Chief Executive Officer – Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are delighted to bring ‘V-Fiber’ to our customers in Mumbai, as part of our endeavour to deliver best-in-class broadband experience to users. With ‘V-Fiber’, we are all set to offer an altogether transformed experience on our future ready network to the digitally savvy homes. This solution offers a very quick and convenient upgrade to the customer. Our innovative myHome Rewards program and free voice calling facility will certainly add to the delight of Mumbai’s Digital Homes.”

