Airtel introduces Rs 219 recharge pack with 1.4GB data per day, unlimited ‘Hello Tune’ benefit

Airtel has introduced a new Rs 219 recharge pack with 1.4GB 3G/4G data per day limit. The new pack offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming and 100 SMSes a day. The recharge pack is valid for 28 days. Notably, the Rs 219 pack offers similar benefits as the Rs 199 pack. However, to differentiate the two packs, Airtel is offering unlimited ‘Hello Tune’ with the Rs219 pack.

For those who’re not aware, Airtel’s Hello Tunes service lets you set up your favourite songs as caller tunes. Instead of greeting a caller with the same borning “Tring Tring” tune and one can set up the latest song as a caller tune. Often Hello Tunes are chargeable, which means users have to pay a monthly fee of Rs 36 or Rs 15 for 90 days. With the Rs 219 plan, Airtel is proving its users with unlimited Hello Tunes.

Airtel Rs 219 plan competes with Reliance Jio’s Rs 198 recharge pack. The latter pack offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMSes a day. The Rs 198 plan also offers 56GB of 4G data with a daily cap of 2GB per day for a total period of 28 days. Plus, of course, users will also get additional benefits in the form of Jio’s suite of apps.

The major telco has recently announced its Rs 49 recharge plan to counter Reliance Jio’s Rs 52 recharge pack. Airtel’s new plan offers 3GB data for a day. The Rs 49 recharge plan should be apt for binge-watchers and cricket lovers.

