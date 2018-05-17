Airtel increases post FUP data speed to 128Kbps to compete with Jio, BSNL

Airtel users will now be able to avail speeds of 128Kbps after exhausting their daily data limit. (File Photo) Airtel users will now be able to avail speeds of 128Kbps after exhausting their daily data limit. (File Photo)

Airtel has increased the after FUP speed limits for its prepaid subscribers on mobile internet to 128Kbps, according to reports. This puts the Bharti Airtel in line with Reliance Jio and BSNL, who have FUP speeds with 128kbps that make data plans work as unlimited plans.

Airtel’s prepaid users know tha each of the plans they register for have data limitations. Under the old system, if a user exceeded their daily limit of allotted data, they would have to would have to wait for the next day to continue using internet services free of cost or get another data pack to continue browsing for the same day.

However, under Airtel’s latest move, the end of a data plan does not mean the end of free internet connectivity. Instead the speed will be reduced to 128Kbps. For example, Airtel’s 249 plan, which offers 2GB data per day, will now operate at speeds of 128Kbps when the 2GB data limit ends.

Among various competitors in the telecom operators’ circle, Reliance Jio was the first to introduce FUP services. Initially, these were available at a speed of 128Kbps, made available for most prepaid plans. Currently, though, this speed has reduced to 64Kbps. BSNL also maintains FUP speeds of 128Kbps for specific prepaid offers. For Airtel, users can expect these services on most prepaid data plans, such as those worth Rs 199, Rs 249, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 448 and above.

Airtel is facing increasing competition from Jio which has been slashing data prices across the board. Competition with Jio is also the reason why both Airtel and Vodafone are offering plans with longer validity and up to 3GB data per day in some cases.

