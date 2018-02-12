Airtel, Hotstar ink partnership to stream TV shows and movies on Airtel TV app

Airtel has tied up with Hotstar to bring digital content from the OTT player’s portfolio to Airtel customers. Airtel has tied up with Hotstar to bring digital content from the OTT player’s portfolio to Airtel customers.

Airtel has tied up with Hotstar to bring digital content from the OTT player’s portfolio to Airtel customers. The move will mutually benefit both parties to expand the user base.

Airtel prepaid and postpaid users can enjoy free content on the Airtel TV app, that will be availabe as a trial option till June 2018. Through this partnership, Airtel TV can boast of digital content spanning over 350 live TV channels, and 10,000 movies from across the world. Hostar’s content will also allow users of Airtel’s services access to regional language-based the content. Airtel’s TV app has competition within the telecom sector, from Reliance Jio’s JioTV live app as well as Vodafone Play.

“We are delighted to have Hotstar onboard as a long term partner in our endeavour to build a world-class digital content ecosystem. Airtel TV’s new version has received an extremely positive response from users and we will continue to bring exciting content and in-app innovations to delight them,” said Sameer Batra, CEO, Wynk.

It is to be noted that all content on Airtel TV app is free for Airtel Prepaid and Postpaid customers on a promotional basis till June 2018. Meanwhile, Hotstar catalogue available to Airtel TV users includes shows from channels across multiple genres, popular movies and shows in Hindi and regional languages like Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. In addition, customers get access to an exciting library of sports content and LIVE matches.

“Airtel has among the widest consumer footprints in India and with our expansive content library, comprising rich programming that can cater across age groups, geographies and interests, there are natural synergies and we are very excited about this partnership,” added Ajit Mohan, CEO, Hotstar.

