Airtel has highest connectivity on most train routes: RailYatri

RailYatri app now allows users to find the quality of mobile network connectivity during a train journey. “So, travelers can check and compare the mobile connectivity across different routes,” RailYatri said in a press statement. To check the network coverage, open the timetable of any train on the RailYatri app. A link at the bottom of the screen will map the route along with the coverage details.

“An Indian on an average uses 4-5 apps during long train journeys. Internet connectivity along the rail routes has thus become important to ensure a pleasant experience for today’s travelers. With the Network Coverage feature, passengers now know what to expect along their train route. Armed with this information, they can make their calls or take decisions like downloading a movie or book for later consumption,” said Manish Rathi, CEO and co-founder, RailYatri.in.

RailYatri also released a chart that shows popular train routes and corresponding coverage by telecom providers such as Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance, BSNL and Idea. Delhi – Howrah (Kolkata) route scores the highest with 88 per cent network coverage, followed by Bangalore-Chennai at 78 per cent coverage.

Mobile connectivity on Mumbai-Chennai and Mumbai-Bangalore routes stand at 58 per cent, while users are expected to get 74 per cent connectivity on Delhi-Mumbai route. Other train routes and their connectivity include Mumbai-Kolkata at 63 per cent, Delhi-Chennai at 73 per cent and Chennai-Kolkata at 70 per cent.

On an average, Airtel’s network has the maximum connectivity on most routes followed by Vodafone and Idea.

“While stations are getting high speed WiFi connection, the RailYatri data showed fluctuating mobile connectivity on long train routes. While at some routes the network connectivity ranges as high as 70-88%, at other places they could go as low as 20%, depending on the network providers available on that route. The RailYatri data also captures the coverage by individual provider between stations. This awareness is definitely empowering the train traveler to make right choices at the right time,” added Rathi.

