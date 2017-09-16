Airtel offers 60GB free data for six months: Here’s how to avail

Airtel has unveiled a new scheme under which its postpaid users will get 60GB free data for six months. Airtel has unveiled a new scheme under which its postpaid users will get 60GB free data for six months.

As Airtel’s Monsoon offer comes to and end, the company has unveiled a new scheme under which its postpaid users will get 60GB free data for six months. People will need to download and install Airtel TV app following which the free data will be credit to their accounts within 24 hours. Airtel users will get 10GB per month for six months.

The offer can only be availed through My Airtel app, and it is strictly for postpaid customers. People who don’t have My Airtel app on their smartphone can head to Google Play store and download the app. Next, open the MyAirtel app which now displays a new banner ad to claim free data. Click on the banner, and follow the instructions to get 60GB free data. People who successfully download and install Airtel TV app on their smartphone will get the free data within 24 hours.

Airtel’s new offer is similar to its Monsoon offer, except it offered 30GB data for three months. To avail Monsoon offer, users were required to download the same Airtel TV application. Once the app is installed, Airtel will automatically add 10GB free data every month to users’ postpaid account.

Airtel Monsoon offer is an extension of company’s Holiday Surprise offer, which was rolled out in April. Just like Monsoon offer, the Holiday Surprise offer also gave users 30GB data for three months at 1GB per month. When Holiday Surprise offer came to an end in July, the company extended the same in the form of Monsoon Surprise.

