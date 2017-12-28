Airtel counters Reliance Jio with Rs 93 recharge offer: 1GB data, unlimited calling, and more

Apart from 1GB 3G/4G data, Airtel users will get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMS per day for 10 days. Apart from 1GB 3G/4G data, Airtel users will get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMS per day for 10 days.

To counter Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 prepaid recharge offer, Airtel has unveiled its Rs 93 plan which gives users 1GB data for 10 days. Apart from 1GB 3G/4G data, users will get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMS per day. The plan caters to people who need a decent amount of data for a shorter validity period.

In comparison, Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 plan offers 2.1GB 4G data along with free local, STD, roaming calls. Users also get 140 local, STD and roaming SMS to all operators as well as access to Jio’s suite of apps. Validity is 14 days. Unlike Airtel’s Rs 93 recharge offer, Jio’s Rs 98 plan has a daily data limit or FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 0.15GB.

In terms of data offering, Jio gives users more data at a slightly (Rs 5) higher price. Do note that Reliance Jio’s plan has a slightly longer validity of 14 days when compared to Airtel’s Rs 93 plan and there’s a FUP of 0.15GB as well. If we look at SMSes, users will get a total of 1000 SMS with Airtel, while Jio is offering 140 SMS in all (10 SMS per day). Another difference is users get unlimited access to Jio apps with Jio’s Rs 98 recharge offer.

Rival Vodafone has prepaid recharge offers for shorter validity period as well, and these plans give users much less data. Vodafone prepaid users can get 500MB 4G/3G/2G data for seven days at Rs 46. Calling and SMS benefits are not bundled. There’s a Rs 37 plan with validity of five days and it offers 375MB data at 4G/3G/2G speed.

