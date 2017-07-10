Airtel could launch VoLTE service in India today

Airtel, India’s largest network provider, is expected to launch its Voice over Long-term Evolution (VoLTE) service in India. Airtel, India’s largest network provider, is expected to launch its Voice over Long-term Evolution (VoLTE) service in India.

Airtel, India’s largest network provider, is expected to launch its Voice over Long-term Evolution (VoLTE) service in India. The telco has scheduled an event on Monday, where it will likely to make the announcement. While Airtel is yet to confirm what it will announced, of the launch, Apple India page support has revealed the telco already supports VoLTE in India. This shows that Airtel could launch its VoLTE services in India later in the day.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, though. Airtel has been rumoured to launch its VoLTE service in India for quite sometime. In fact the telco has been undertaking commercial trials in Mumbai and Delhi for the past few months, with plans to launch VoLTE services this year. According to reports, during an investor call on Q4 results, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal had said that VoLTE would be relevant in the key cities, in the next 12 to 18 months.

As of now, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is the only network provider in India currently offers VoLTE service in India. The telco has close to over 120 million subscribers. For those who are not familiar, VoLTE uses high-speed 4G networks to enable users to make voice calls over mobile data, rather than over standard networks.

With the launch of VoLTE service in India, Airtel will become the second major telecom player to offer high-quality voice calls over a 4G network and thus start giving competition to Jio which is the lone player at the moment. Similarly, Vodafone is also undergoing trials for VoLTE and plans to launch the service in India soon. Idea, another major network provider, could be planning to introduce VoLTE service in India, though the exact details are scant at the moment.

