Airtel broadband users can get 2000GB data at Rs 3,299: Here’s how

Airtel Broadband users can get 2000GB data along with unlimited calls at Rs 3,299. People can choose to go with 16 Mbps, 24 Mbps or 40 Mbps speeds, depending on their usage. Validity for the plans remain 30 days. The new broadband plans were shown as an option to update from our existing plan. It is unclear if the offer is available for new broadband users as well, or for those outside of Delhi-NCR circle.

Airtel’s new broadband plans are a good deal, especially for people who are heavy data users. Plus, Airtel allows for data rollover for broadband connections as well. This means users can carry forward unused data to their next billing cycle. Remember, users can accumulate up to 1000 GB unused data to add to their next billing cycle. The feature is available on select plans.

Airtel has a couple of other bestselling broadband plans for Delhi-NCR users as well. These include Rs 899, Rs 1,099, and Rs 1,299 plans. Those who opt for Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,299 will get 1000GB of bonus data, valid till March 31, 2018. It is important to note that bonus data is only valid for purchases made online.

Airtel’s Rs 899 plan gives users unlimited local and STD calls along with 150GB broadband data at up to 40 Mbps speeds. The Rs 1,099 plans offers 250GB data at up to 100 Mbps speeds, apart from unlimited local and STD calls. Coming to Rs 1,299 plan, it givces users 350GB data along with unlimited local and STD calls at up to 100 Mbps speeds. The benefits will be valid for until bill cycle.

