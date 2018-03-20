Airtel adds 4.1 mn subscribers in February 2018: COAI

Airtel continues to be the top telecom operator in India with 295.75 million subscribers and a market share of 29.5 per cent, according to a report from CAOI. Airtel continues to be the top telecom operator in India with 295.75 million subscribers and a market share of 29.5 per cent, according to a report from CAOI.

Airtel continues to be the top performing network operator in India with 295.75 million subscribers and a market share of 29.5 per cent. The telecom company managed to add 4.1 million new subscribers last month. In its monthly report for February, COAI said the total number of subscribers in India was 999.33 million. These numbers represent an overall growth of 10.8 million subscribers from the January 2018.

It is followed by Vodafone that has 217.06 million mobile users, while Idea with 160.09 million mobile users, which translates to a market share of 16.20 per cent. Among the mobile operators, Idea registered the highest rise in users by adding 4.42 million subscribers within the month. Over various mobile circles, the latest COAI statistics show that the UP (East) circle now has 86.74 million subscribers, with Maharashtra ranked second at 81.07 million subscriptions. The Tamil Nadu circle, including Chennai, recorded the highest number of subscriber additions across circles, with a rise of 1.84 million users. Also, the metro city to record the maximum rise in new subscribers was Delhi, that added 0.72 million new users, an increase of 1.50 per cent.

“For a sector currently burdened with poor financial health and hyper-competition, this is a positive development. Operators are adopting new communication technologies into their product and offering diversified services even beyond voice and data. Consistent growth as seen this month is encouraging, and the industry will continue to ensure that connectivity reaches the farthest corners of the country,” said Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI.

