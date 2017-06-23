Airtel *121# Digital Care platform in Hindi, regional languages launched: All you need to know

Airtel has rolled out *121# Digital Care platform its for prepaid customers. The service will be available in Hindi and 10 more regional languages including Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Oriya and Assamese. Airtel has rolled out *121# Digital Care platform its for prepaid customers. The service will be available in Hindi and 10 more regional languages including Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Oriya and Assamese.

Airtel has rolled out *121# Digital Care platform its for prepaid customers. The service will be available in Hindi and 10 more regional languages including Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Oriya and Assamese. Airtel’s *121# Digital Care platform will allow users to resolve queries related to balance, validity, and more by simply dialing 121# from their smartphones. Users will have to follow navigate menu on their device screens to get related information in any of these languages.

“This is yet another innovation from Airtel for the Indian market and will add to the overall service delivery experience. *121# Digital Care is already popular among our pre-paid customers given its ease of use, convenience and the introduction of regional languages will further lower the barrier to self-care adoption for basic information. The growing penetration of mobile devices with regional language support will accelerate the adoption of this platform,” Sarang Kanade, Director – Customer Experience, Bharti Airtel said.

Airtel’s *121# Digital Care platform is free and does not require data connection. It can be accessed via smartphones or features phones. The new Digital Care platform can also be used to gets information related to ongoing offers, and activate or deactivate value added services. The service allows users to quickly access relevant information related their account, without having to wait for talking to a customer care executive or visit company’s retail store.

About 93.7 per cent (about 275 million) of Airtel’s total users base consist of prepaid customers. Airtel recently launched its Rs Rs 399 plan for prepaid users that offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 1GB 4G data per day. Validity is 70 days.

