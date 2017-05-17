Airtel offering 100 per cent more data to V-Fiber broadband users

Airtel is offering up to 100 per cent more data benefits to its ‘V-Fiber’ home broadband users. Airtel is offering up to 100 per cent more data benefits to its ‘V-Fiber’ home broadband users.

Airtel is offering up to 100 per cent more data benefits to its ‘V-Fiber’ home broadband users, while continuing with the same monthly rental plans. Airtel’s V-Fiber data offer comes at a time when rival Reliance Jio is expected to launch its fiber broadband services for homes.

Airtel’s ‘V-Fiber’ network delivers broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps to homes. Under the new scheme, existing customers will be upgraded to the new benefits automatically. This will take place within the current bill cycle. In order to check their data balance, customers can go to the My Airtel app.

For new broadband customers who pick Airtel’s service, the company is promising new, improved plans. Under Airtel’s new double data scheme, it will offer 60 GB worth of data compared to 30 GB earlier for Rs 899 plan. This is the starting plan under the scheme in Delhi NCR.

Airtel will give 90 GB of high speed data compared to 50 GB earlier for the Rs 1,099 plan. A user paying Rs 1,299 will now get 125 GB, which is double compared to the 75 GB from earlier. The Rs 1,499 plan will give customers 160 GB data compared to 100 GB earlier. A plan for Rs 1,799 will give users 220 GB of data per month. Some of these plans are listed only in the Delhi circle.

Users will have to check individual plans, according to the cities, because Airtel has different rates and offers for various cities. Some of the plans for Mumbai, which are listed on the Airtel website don’t match the rates and data package shown for Delhi.

“Our new plans are aimed at putting India onto the digital superhighway and complement our superfast broadband offerings like ‘V-Fiber’. At Airtel, our mission is to enable a superior digital experience and offer great value to our customers,” Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy, CEO Homes, Bharti Airtel (India) said in a press statement.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd