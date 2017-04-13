Aircel takes on Reliance Jio with free incoming calls on national roaming

Aircel users can dial *121*909# to activate free incoming calls while roaming across the country on Aircel networks. Aircel users can dial *121*909# to activate free incoming calls while roaming across the country on Aircel networks.

Aircel has announced free incoming calls on national roaming without any extra charges. Aircel users can dial *121*909# to activate free incoming calls while roaming across the country on Aircel networks.

“We understand that a lot of our customers head to their homes, travel to meet their friends or go for holidays during the onset of summers. Therefore, we are delighted to announce free incoming calls on roaming for all our customers which will help them stay seamlessly connected and speak long hours with their loved ones even on roaming. We want to ensure that our customers not only enjoy economical propositions but also the benefits of staying with us,” Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer, Aircel, said.

The move comes as major telecom operators in India take on competition from new comer Reliance Jio. Earlier, Airtel removed all roaming charges for outgoing and incoming calls as well as SMSes and data usage within India. Additionally, Airtel cut international call rates by up to 90 per cent to as low as Rs 3 per minute and data charges by up to 99 per cent to Rs 3 per MB across popular roaming destinations.

Idea has made incoming calls on national roaming free as well. The company also slashed rates for outgoing calls, and introduced value packs for roaming outside India, which bring costs down by up to 85 per cent. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, offers free domestic voice calls and there are no roaming charges.

