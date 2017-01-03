Aircel records highest call drops during July-Sept 2016, said TRAI’s latest report

Aircel’s 2G and 3G mobile towers were also down in four circles during the period Aircel’s 2G and 3G mobile towers were also down in four circles during the period

High call drop rate was registered on network of telecom operator Aircel during both normal and heavy traffic hours in the July-September 2016 period, as per the latest report of telecom regulator Trai.

Call drops on Aircel network during non-peak hours breached set benchmark in Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, North East telecom circles, as per Performance Indicator report of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

In Bihar, the call drop rate on its network was close to 6 times high compared to set parameter of 2 per cent in a month. As per the Trai benchmark, not more than 2 per cent calls on a telecom operator’s network in a month should get automatically disconnected during non-peak hours and 3 per cent during heavy traffic load on networks. The regulator conducts tests on both 2G and 3G networks of companies.

Call drops during non-peak hours were registered on Airtel’s 2G network in Jammu and Kashmir and Reliance Communications CDMA network in Rajasthan.

During peak hours, call drop on Aircel network was registered across 12 out of 22 telecom circles. Highest call drop rate of 19.05 per cent was registered in Assam circle.

Call drop level on Telenor network was registered in five out of six circles where it operates, followed by Vodafone in four circles and BSNL and Tata Teleservices CDMA network in one circle each during peak hours.

High call drop rate was recorded on Aircel’s 3G network across 10 circles followed by call drop on BSNL and Airtel network in one circle each.

Aircel’s 2G and 3G mobile towers were also down in four circles.