Here’s how to port-out of Aircel’s network

As Aircel files for bankruptcy, telecom regulatory body TRAI has issued a directive asking the company to generate Unique Port Code (UPC) to facilitate mobile number portability (MNP). Notably, the company has already shut down its services in Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh (West) with other licensed service areas to follow soon. This has led to several connectivity issues on Aircel’s networks such as call drops and more.

Both Aircel prepaid and postpaid users are also facing difficulties in porting their mobile number to other service provider. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed Aircel to generate UPCs which will remain valid till April 15 2018. Additionally, it has also asked the company to not reject any porting-out request of its subscribers. Aircel subscribers looking to port-out their number, here’s what needs to be done:

Aircel prepaid: How to port-out of Aircel’s network

• Firstly, you will need to send a text message with ‘PORT’, then space which is followed by your 10-digit mobile number to 1900.

• Next, you will receive a message asking to confirm if you want to port-out. Revert to the message. A message containing the Unique Port Code (UPC) could takes a few hours to arrive.

• The next step is to get a new SIM card of the network you want to port to, by visiting the company’s store. For example, if you need to port your Aircel number to Airtel then visit an Airtel store and get a new SIM card, which will be made available after you submit verification documents, including a copy of Aadhaar card.

• Do note that you will also have to submit the UPC received via text at the store. Post submission of UPC and required documents, you will be issued a new Airtel SIM with the same number as your Aircel number.

• You can start using your new SIM once the older Aircel SIM gets deactivated. The deactivation process may take up to a few hours.

Aircel postpaid: How to port-out of Aircel’s network

• You will have to call up customer care center of the operator you want to port-out to, to know details of the procedure, plans, etc.

