Aircel offers 1GB 3G data at Rs 76, full talktime at Rs 86

Telecom operator Aircel is offering its users 1GB of 3G data at a price of Rs. 76 with a validity of 10 days. Users will need to download the app to avail the offer. Additionally, Aircel offers free 100MB data on any data recharge pack for Rs. 50 and above.

The telco is also offering a full talk time on a recharge of Rs 86. As a special offer, Aircel is offering 100MB data offer for every subscriber who download the app for the first time. Aircel app is available to download for free on the Play store and App store. The app successfully caters to the growing customer base and increasing data consumption, offering benefits like data loan and main balance recharge options which are industry’s first features on the app, Aircel said.

“Aircel has always worked to delight its customers and present them with value for money offers. Through apps, we know our customers, their plans, usage, and the services they are interested in, and hence have curated these products basis the trends observed. We have seen great success in the past with such products and we feel that these App exclusive products will suit the convenience of our customers and assist them to stay seamlessly connected, “said Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer at Aircel.

Earlier last month, Aircel announced free calls on national roaming without any extra charges across the country. Subscribers need to dial in *121*909# to activate free incoming calls while roaming on Aircel networks.

